Backstage report on WWE Legend showing up on RAW 30

The 30th Anniversary episode of WWE RAW is almost upon us, and a number of big names are expected to be on the show. The show will take place on January 23, 2023, and Shawn Michaels is expected to be there.

PWInsider reported that the Heart Break Kid will be present at the show, which will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Monday night show debuted on January 11, 1993. Interestingly, Shawn Michaels played a part in the first episode of RAW thirty years back.

Other names who were present on the first WWF Monday Night episode and could make an appearance on January 23 are The Undertaker, The Steiner Brothers, and Koko B. Ware. Other legends like Kane, Tatanka, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan have been touted to appear at the landmark event.

When it comes to current stars, big names like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Bobby Lashley have been showcased on promotional posters for the 30th Anniversary show. So far, no matches have been announced.

Former WWE star recalled a pitch for Shawn Michaels vs. Randy Savage

'Macho Man' Randy Savage is one of the all-time wrestling greats. The former world champion pitched a Hair vs. Career match against Shawn Michaels, according to former WWE star Lanny Poffo.

"He didn't wanna leave, but he had an idea that he could end his career with a better match than he had with Steamboat by working with Shawn Michaels," Poffo said. "It would build it up to a giant crescendo, and his idea was if Shawn Michaels loses, he loses his hair. And if Randy loses, since his hair was nothing to speak of, he would lose his career and then be relegated to the announcer's desk." [0:19 – 0:52]

The match never materialized, and Randy Savage ended up jumping ship to WCW. Shawn Michaels went on to become the face of the company for a while before he lost his smile and decided to take a hiatus from WWE.

Randy Cruz @randyjcruz Shawn Michaels. Marty Jannetty. The Barber Shop.



31 years ago today.



Shawn Michaels. Marty Jannetty. The Barber Shop. 31 years ago today.https://t.co/dynaNhow4R

The former DX member is currently responsible for the booking of WWE NXT. It will be interesting to see what his role on the 30th Anniversary show will be.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes