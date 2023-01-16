The Bloodline to confront top faction on WWE RAW ahead of first-time ever match - Reports

The Bloodline has been wreaking havoc on WWE RAW for several weeks. The dominant faction is set to open the upcoming episode of the red brand again, according to a recent report. As there are possible spoilers ahead, do not proceed if you wish to avoid them.

According to Xero News on Twitter, the Roman Reigns-led faction will open Monday night's episode to confront The Judgment Day ahead of the first-time ever match-up between the latter and The Usos. The bout is set to be contested for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship.

Xero News @NewsXero Bloodline and Judgement Day will open Tonights Raw



They should be annoucing the Tag Title Match -- Reports is now this is at Raw 30. Bloodline and Judgement Day will open Tonights Raw They should be annoucing the Tag Title Match -- Reports is now this is at Raw 30.

The match was made official last week on RAW after the main event. The bout saw multiple teams battle it out in a Tag Team Turmoil Match to determine the number one contender for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

The Judgment Day started the match against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. After defeating them, they defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, the Alpha Academy, and the Street Profits to earn a title shot against the Bloodline members.

After the Judgment Day's win, The Usos came out to confront their future opponents on the ramp.

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about an old match against The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Didn’t work so well the last time Dominik Mysterio better hope he doesn’t run into Roman Reigns when Judgment Day takes on The UsosDidn’t work so well the last time Dominik Mysterio better hope he doesn’t run into Roman Reigns when Judgment Day takes on The Usos 😭😂Didn’t work so well the last time https://t.co/y3NDTalzGh

Dominik Mysterio teamed up with Rey Mysterio and John Cena to defeat The Bloodline in a dark match on WWE SmackDown in 2021. In a recent interview, the second-generation star explained what he learned from that contest.

"When I first started, there was no crowd. So I heard the audio reaction and I would hear my dad kind of just giving me pointers. But then once we went to live crowd, my first live crowd match was with Cena and my dad against Roman [Reigns] and The Usos. So I had, I had John in there just kind of guiding me and telling me like what to listen for, how to do it and when, whether we were in that moment or not. He would tell me what to listen for exactly."

That contest was Dominik's first match in front of a live crowd. He has since turned on Rey Mysterio and gone from strength to strength after turning his heel and aligning himself with the Judgment Day.

