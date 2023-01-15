25-year old WWE star recalls how John Cena guided him in a match against The Bloodline

John Cena made a spectacular return to WWE in 2021 when he showed up at Money in the Bank to confront the Bloodline. Upon his comeback, The Cenation Leader made sure to guide Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik started his career as a babyface. However, he became a part of the main roster during the Thunderdome era of WWE. His first excursion in front of a live crowd came during a dark match on SmackDown in 2021 when he teamed up with his father, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena to defeat The Bloodline.

In an interview on Keepin' it 100, Dominik Mysterio recalled how the 16-time world champion gave him advice during and after the match.

"When I first started, there was no crowd. So I heard the audio reaction and I would hear my dad kind of just giving me pointers. But then once we went to live crowd, my first live crowd match was with Cena and my dad against Roman [Reigns] and The Usos. So I had, I had John in there just kind of guiding me and telling me like what to listen for, how to do it and when, whether we were in that moment or not. He would tell me what to listen for exactly."

The RAW Superstar also detailed the post-match feedback he received from Cena:

"And after the match, if I missed it or if there was something that I could have done better, he pointed out right then and there, and he's like, you gotta, you gotta listen to them. If there is something that they're asking for, you got to give it to them," Dominik Mysterio said. (3:30 - 4:20)

Do you want to be part of the Cenation? Get official John Cena merchandise !

John Cena recently faced The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

John Cena recently returned to WWE television when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The match took place in the main event of the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

While Kevin Owens handled most of the bout's physicality, the former Doctor of Thuganomics delivered his signature offense, much to the crowd's delight. The Prizefighter ended up hitting a Stunner on Sami Zayn to pick up the win for his team.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' it 100 and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes