"How can you top reality?" - Veteran reveals major WWE pick instead of Gunther vs. Sheamus for Match of the Year award (Exclusive)

For many fans, Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle was the best Match of 2022. While former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich loved the hard-hitting bout, he explained why Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes deserved the Match of the Year award.

Despite suffering a nasty torn pectoral injury, Cody Rhodes faced Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell in June last year and heroically emerged victorious. The brutal Hell in a Cell contest had several shades of reality as Rhodes showcased his toughness and pulled off one of the most challenging wins of his career.

Rhodes vs. Rollins was one of the nominees in the Match of the Year category for the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling awards, and Hugo Savinovich didn't see why it didn't deserve the accolade.

The 64-year-old even opened up about Rhodes' phenomenal mindset heading into the match, as you can view below on this week's UnSKripted:

"Yes, unfortunately for the rest of the nominees, they did wonderful performances, but how can you top reality? The only reason why that Match took place is because, as the doctor said, there was no way he could hurt it anymore because everything was already destroyed. So, it wasn't a matter of, no, we're not going to let it go and to find out that Cody wanted to even push it a little bit further than what we saw there. It would have been criminal, but they didn't let it do it anymore." [16:15 - 17:00]

According to Savinovich, the storyline dynamics of Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' HIAC showdown couldn't have been any more perfect.

The American Nightmare has developed into a quintessential babyface in WWE, and Hugo said being Dusty Rhodes' son has clearly helped Cody's cause. Moreover, the booking of the WWE match also made Rhodes look like a warrior who just wouldn't give up, in turn raising his stock as a babyface.

Savinovich said that while the other nominees warrant the fans' respect, Rollins and Rhodes were "untouchables" who performed at a different level:

"It was the perfect villain for a real injury and a babyface that comes from the heart of the American Dream, Dusty Rhodes; how can you not root for him? And also knowing, everything he did, as Michael pointed out, that kendo stick right in there, it was like, to seal the deal, that was it for me. I want to congratulate all the other nominees because they deserve it. Unfortunately, reality and a hell of a match came a little bit ahead. Seth Freakin' Rollins and Cody were untouchables." [17:00 - 18:00]

Hugo Savinovich on WWE's missed opportunity with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Cody Rhodes' recent rise in WWE would not have been half as effective without Seth Rollins being the ideal antagonist. The Visionary has thrived as a kayfabe bad guy, and Hugo Savinovich believes Rollins has started to look like a villain straight out of a Marvel movie.

Hugo even had an interesting DC comic reference as he felt WWE could have had Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have a run together on TV inspired by the characters of Harley Quinn and The Joker.

Savinovich added:

"My point is that a real story, united with the fact that Seth Freakin' Rollins has become like one of those villains from Marvel. I'm very upset because I thought he and his wife Becky could become villains from the Batman series. I mean, they have such chemistry, they can perform, and they can wrestle! They are good with the mic, and people wanted to see that." [18:01 - 18:30]

