How Charlotte Flair should've reacted to Tiffany Stratton's divorce line, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's latest WWE SmackDown segment shocked the internet wrestling community. Fans are still unable to tell if some lines from the segment came off as a shoot or if they were part of the script.
For those unfamiliar, Tiffany referenced Charlotte's real-life divorce from fellow WWE SmackDown Andrade. The Queen retaliated by claiming Tiffy's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.
During the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said Charlotte Flair should've shown physcality toward Tiffany for the divorce line from their segment.
Mac, she [Tiffany] said something to Charlotte about the interview and the divorce. She took a shot at Charlotte, bro. If you're in the moment right then and there, Charlotte's gonna slap the s**t out of her. That's being in the moment. I cut this promo on TV. I got all teared up. I've got all these emotions; you're gonna bring it up now; I'm gonna slap the taste right out of your mouth. I'm not gonna stand there and just take it. It's gonna be on. That's the problem. They're not in the moment. They're not feeling it because they don't believe what they're doing," Russo said. [From 49:58 onwards]
Fans will have to wait to see what more twists and turns Triple H has in store for Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton on the road to WrestleMania 41.
