AEW has become the land of opportunity for upcoming wrestlers to make a mark for themselves. The company has given many young Superstars such as Sonny Kiss, Darby Allen, Ricky Starks, and Sammy Guevera a chance to showcase their talent to a worldwide audience. AEW is a blend of new talent and veterans like Chris Jericho and Cody.

Another Superstar who may be on his way to becoming a big name in AEW is Brian Pillman JR. - the son of late WWE Superstar Brian Pillman. Brian Pillman Jr is currently under contract with MLW until 2021 but has stated that he has asked for his release.

In a recent conversation with Alex McCarthy of Talksport, Brian Pillman Jr revealed that while he has asked MLW for a release to focus more on AEW, he will forever be grateful to the company.

Notes from @FlyinBrianJr chat:

- Under contract with MLW until July 2021. Has requested his release and wants to pursue wrestling with AEW, though he remains grateful to MLW.

- Stone Cold Steve Austin is a regular confidant

- Chris Jericho has pulled for him to come aboard AEW. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 23, 2020

How Chris Jericho was responsible for bringing Brian Pillman Jr. in AEW

Brian Pillman Jr. also talked about how Chris Jericho and Shawn Spears were key in him getting an opportunity to work on AEW dark against Brian Cage. He revealed that it was Chris Jericho who had pulled for him to join AEW.

Talking about Shawn Spears, Pillman praised the former WWE Superstar, saying that he is a genius inside the ring and he should get more credit for it.

''I give a lot of credit to Shawn for being such a genius in the ring and such a mastermind that a lot of people don’t give him the credit for. He made me look so good that Cody & Tony were so impressed gave me the opportunity against Brian Cage."

Brian Pillman Jr. made quite a mark in MLW before making his way to AEW. With Superstars such as Chris Jericho and Shawn Spears behind him, it looks like big things might be in store for him if he signs with AEW full-time.

During the interview, Pillman also revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin is a regular confidant. Stone Cold had been the tag-team partner of his father as part of the team called Hollywood Blondes. The two men went on to have an iconic feud in WWE as well.

