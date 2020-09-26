How Daniel Bryan inspired David Arquette to return to the wrestling ring revealed

Daniel Bryan is known for being one of the most inspirational stars in the world of wrestling. He was one of the first Superstars of his size, to not only make it in WWE, but to reach the top level and become a WWE Champion, beating the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, and Triple H.

Bryan reached where he did through sheer effort and the fact that the fans were completely behind him, cheering him on, and letting WWE know vocally that he was the Superstar on the roster that they wanted to be pushed. The combined force of all these factors led to Daniel Bryan getting his magical moment at WrestleMania, and being recognized as a deserving Champion.

However, Daniel Bryan's 'Yes Movement' did not only propel him to the top of WWE. Along with him, his run in the company changed the way that the wrestling community looked at the main event spot, with Superstars who might not have the largest physiques, finally getting the same opportunity as their muscled and buff counterparts.

In his recent interview with Digital Spy, David Arquette talked about how Daniel Bryan's run in WWE convinced thim that he could also convincingly return to the ring, almost two decades after his original time in the wrestling ring.

Doing #WrestleMania training with @DrewGulak when I found out the new season of Total Bellas starts this Thursday at 9/8c on e! #BryanGulakConnection #RAW #wwe pic.twitter.com/hbZFX968oA — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 31, 2020

David Arquette on Daniel Bryan inspiring him in WWE

David Arquette has been wrestling in the indpendent scene over the last few years and has actually managed to put on convicing matches and become a crowd favourite.

"I got super interested when I saw people like Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole, and Seth Rollins who are sort of my size. So I was like, 'wow, if they can be champions,' because that was always the big gripe, that I wasn't big enough, I wasn't strong enough. So when I saw those guys that did sort of inspire me to be like, 'wow, it would be more believable me fighting guys like that,'"

"The indie scene taking off was definitely something that I was like, 'oh I could definitely go there,' and it's not like I have to be accepted by the WWE or any other organisation."

