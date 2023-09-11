Gunther revealed in a recent interview that he doesn't like Drew McIntyre and didn't want to talk about him. The former WWE Champion has now responded to his remarks.

The two titans collided in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39 for the coveted Intercontinental Championship in a bout that also included Sheamus. The Ring General won the bout and retained his title. Several months after the event, The Scottish Warrior challenged him for the gold again in a singles match at SummerSlam, but he lost the bout.

Speaking to EssentiallySports, Drew McIntyre reacted to Gunther telling the site in another interview that he doesn't like him by wondering why the latter would say that after the match they had at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

“How dare he? After that hard-hitting match at SummerSlam where he got the victory, I have to give him credit. Not many people pinned Drew McIntyre straight up. On that top rope, he saw that opportunity and botched me. Hit all his moves back to back, and he got the victory. I give him the credit," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre on Gunther's future as Intercontinental Champion

The Ring General recently became the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time after breaking The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record. He has been on an unstoppable run as champion.

During the same interview, Drew McIntyre spoke about Gunther's future as Intercontinental Champion by questioning what will happen to him after he loses.

“The problem I see in his future is, once you’re at the top, and he’s made the Intercontinental title to the top. If he loses it, what comes next? Is he going to go tumbling down or is he going to maintain that momentum? If you look at my career, there’s a lot of ups and downs. He’s been riding this up for so long. How he handles the downfall when he finally loses the title? It’s gonna test how his future is going to go in WWE," said McIntyre.

The Imperium leader is slated to have a celebration on Monday Night RAW for breaking the record. It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be.

Who do you think will dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below!