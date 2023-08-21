"How dare you" - Current champion lashes out at a fan during WWE show; breaks into a dance

Austin Theory theory faced The OC in a Six man tag team match, teaming up with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a losing effort. This match took place at the WWE live event on August 19, held in Ottowa, Canadian.

During the match, while waiting for a tag on the apron, Theory got in an arguement with a young spectator who clearly wasn't a fan of his. You can watch the entire interaction below -

"How dare you" - Austin Theory to young fan booing him

On last Friday's SmackDown, Austin Theory won a No. 1 contendorship match for the United States championship by beating fan favorite LA Knight after capitalizing on interference from "The A-Lister" The Miz. Theory will try to regain the title that he lost to Rey Mysterio in a rematch.

Theory had a long reign with the title after winning the US title at Survivor Series last year. He had a number of notable victories, including against John Cena at Wrestlemania 39. However, the title reign couldn't turn Theory into a star like WWE wanted.

Do you want to see Austin Theory regain the US title?

Many fans were pleasantly surprised when Rey Mysterio beat Theory on Smackdown to become the new WWE US champion. Even more were disappointed to watch Theory beat LA Knight in a match to become the new No.1 contender for Rey's title.

Austin Theory successfully defended his US title against John Cena at Wrestlemania 39

Many fans were hoping they would finally see LA Knight win a title by beating Theory to face against the US champion Mysterio and hence the reaction to Theory winning the No. 1 contender match has been largely negative.

Where do you want to see Austin Theory go from here? Would you be happy with him regaining his US title? Let us know in the comments below.

