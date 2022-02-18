How Edge reacted when two WWE Superstars emailed him a storyline idea for his approval

Matt Cardona recently revealed how his alliance with Edge came to be on WWE TV.

Cardona and Brian Myers (then known as Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins) had a memorable stint as WWE Hall of Famer's lackeys in the 2000s. The duo was dubbed Edgeheads and used to help the Rated-R star win matches against WWE's top babyfaces.

In his appearance at the Headlocked Panel at C2E2, Cardona told the origin story of the WWE Hall of Famer's alliance with him and Myers. According to him, the Edgeheads storyline was their idea. They pitched it to WWE, and it was approved as well.

At the time, the WWE legend was on hiatus due to an injury, and the duo didn't personally know him. Cardona and Myers emailed him the pitch and asked for his approval. The Rated-R Superstar was receptive to the idea, and thus Edgeheads came into being.

“The problem was Adam was out with an injury, and we didn’t know him. We debuted and he was still out, so we had to ask for his email address and then email him. Because we needed his approval, and he was super cool. He could have said, ‘f**king no,’ because we were nobodys, he didn’t need us because he was already a top guy,"Cardona recalled.

He believes if the Hall of Famer didn't take them "under his wing," the duo would have gotten fired in six months as they were doing nothing worthwhile.

“But if he didn’t take a chance on us, we were doing the Major Brothers thing, we would probably have gotten fired in six months because we were doing nothing. Sitting in catering every day and then Edge took us under his wing, and the next day we were going on this six-month run beating up The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels or Batista. But if he didn’t say yes, it wouldn’t have happened,” said Cardona. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Edge was WWE's biggest heel at the time

The WWE veteran was doing the best heelwork of his career during the mid-to-late 2000s. His alliance with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers only helped solidify his status as a bad guy on WWE TV.

Cardona and Myers used to regularly interfere in his matches against the likes of The Undertaker, Batista, and many others. Their most notable interference came at WrestleMania 24 in 2008.

The show's main event saw the Rated-R Superstars defending his world title against The Undertaker. Myers and Cardona came out during the match to take The Deadman out but were quickly disposed of by him.

One wonders where Matt Cardona and Brian Myers would be today if The Rated-R Superstar hadn't approved their pitch back then. Were you a fan of the Edgeheads? Let us know in the comments below.

