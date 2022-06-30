"How is he even in this match?" - History with Roman Reigns causes current WWE star to question inclusion of Money in the Bank 2022 competitor

Sami Zayn recently questioned how Riddle is in the Money in the Bank ladder match given his unique history with Roman Reigns.

Riddle lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match to Reigns a few weeks ago on SmackDown before Brock Lesnar made his return to challenge the champion at SummerSlam.

Riddle has since been able to win a "last-chance" battle royal on RAW to qualify for the match, which appears to have been a loophole that Riddle found within the rules.

As an honorary Uce, Sami Zayn questioned this as part of his appearance on today's edition of The Bump:

"How is Riddle even in the match? Riddle lost to Roman Reigns with the stipulation being that he could not challenge Roman Reigns again, Now how is he even in this match, I'm not going to even get into that." (49:03 - 49:15)

Sami Zayn will be part of the Money in the Bank ladder match and could challenge Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn will be part of the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. If he is victorious, then he could challenge Reigns down the road.

Zayn will be up against Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Seth Rollins and a mystery competitor as part of this year's match.

The former NXT Champion revealed on SmackDown that he wouldn't go after The Tribal Chief if he won the briefcase, but he would cash in on Brock Lesnar. This led to quite the reaction from Paul Heyman since it appeared as though he was backing The Beast to defeat Reigns at SummerSlam next month.

As part of his appearance on The Bump, Zayn was able to reiterate that he was backing Reigns and that the star would be safe with the contract in his possession. Whether Sami can keep that promise if he claims the briefcase remains to be seen.

