“How are we going to beat this” - Donald Trump reveals his words to Vince McMahon following incredible WrestleMania match

Donald Trump is no stranger to Vince McMahon's WWE, as the former made handful of appearances for the promotion and feuded with the Executive Chairman of the company. Recently, Trump revealed what he shared with McMahon after watching Batista vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 23.

In 2007, Donald Trump had a storyline in WWE where he feuded with Vince McMahon on Monday Night RAW. Both billionaires picked a superstar to represent them at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Trump went with Bobby Lashley, and McMahon chose Umaga.

The feud was dubbed as 'The Battle of The Billionaires', and to make matters worst, Stone Cold Steve Austin became the special guest referee. Speaking on UFC Unfiltered, the former President of the United States revealed what he told Vince McMahon after The Undertaker's match against Batista.

"I did a fight with Vince [McMahon] The Battle of The Billionaires, it's still supposedly the number one ranked pay-per-view fight that they've ever had which makes me happy but just before me, it was The Undertaker fighting somebody [Batista] and it was incredible. I said 'Vince, How are we going to beat this? This is not good to follow that fight but Vince is another one, he's done a great job," said Trump. [From 24:17 to 24:40]

The Deadman and Trump did walk out of the event with a win over their subsequent opponents and rivals at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Donald Trump picks Vince McMahon's former stablemate's entry as one of the greatest of all time

In early 1999, Vince McMahon feuded with The Undertaker and the Ministry of Darkness. Eventually, it was revealed that Mr. McMahon was behind the entire thing, and The Corporation eventually aligned with the Deadman's stable.

In the same interview, Trump was asked which song he would choose as his walk-out music if he fought inside the Octagon. The former President of the United States stated that The Undertaker's has one of the greatest entrances.

"I don't know if you ever saw it, but Vince McMahon is another one. He's fantastic, he's a fantastic guy, and one of the best ever. He would have The Undertaker, he had a song for The Undertaker. Now this was inspiring in terms, but it was one of the greatest entries into a ring ever where The Undertaker comes into the ring," said Trump. [From 23:50 to 24:15]

Luckily, Donald Trump's WrestleMania debut went well until he took a stunner from 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to close the segment.

