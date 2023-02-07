"How hard is that?" - Wrestling veteran shares an interesting take on WWE's segment with Austin Theory on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Austin Theory's grand entrance on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The current United States Champion arrived at WWE RAW in a stylish Lambo. The 25-year-old star nonchalantly grabbed his title and marched onto the arena after handing over the keys to his car for a valet.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that WWE did a good job with the segment where Theory rolled into the arena in an expensive car and made his way inside. He felt that it was a long time coming and these segments could help in redeeming the US champ's career.

"How difficult was it and how long did we have to wait for Austin Theory to drive up in a very expensive car where when he drove up, you said, 'What a you know what.' How hard is that bro? How hard is that for them to do? Why did we have to wait that long? They did it, kudos to them. It's stuff like this that is going to get the guy over." [From 13:45 - 14:30]

Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber

In what seems to be a star-making matchup, Austin Theory will be in the fight of his life at The Elimination Chamber. The champion will have to outlast five other top stars inside the hellish structure.

Theory will have to deal with the likes of Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford in his title defense.

The Elimination Chamber premium live event will air on February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Do you think the outspoken superstar will retain his title? Let us know in the comments section below.

