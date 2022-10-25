How Hulk Hogan reacted when a WWE fan allegedly tried to beat him up

Former WWE wrestler Mario Mancini has recalled how Hulk Hogan was once forced to reshoot his entrance after an altercation with a fan.

Hogan was due to face One Man Gang, real name George Gray, in a WWE match in the 1980s before someone jumped over the guardrail. The intruder, Joseph D'Acquisto, later worked for WCW under the name Roadblock.

Mancini revealed on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast that Hogan and One Man Gang "beat the hell" out of the future wrestler. The Hulkster then returned backstage before reappearing in front of the crowd:

"That guy jumped in the ring and tried to beat up Hogan, and George caught him and started kicking the s**t out of him, and Hogan turned around and joined him, just beat the hell out of the guy until security came," Mancini said. "Hogan came back, cut up another yellow shirt, put it on. Gang went back out to the ring and Hogan came back out to his music all over again." [35:29 – 35:57]

Hulk Hogan was WWE's star attraction in the 1980s and early 1990s. The two-time Hall of Famer headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events.

Randy Savage brought up the Hulk Hogan incident in front of Vince McMahon

Although Roadblock finally got his big wrestling break with WCW in 1996, he previously failed to impress former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during two tryouts.

In September, the former WCW wrestler spoke on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast about Randy Savage introducing him to McMahon. He thought the WWE legend was going to mention his wrestling experience in Japan, but the conversation soon went downhill:

"Randy says, 'You don't know who this is?'" Roadblock recalled. "He [McMahon] goes, 'No.' And Randy Savage, instead of saying, 'Well, he just got back from Japan, you know, he's a good worker,' bada bing, bada boom, putting me over, he stuck it to me and said, 'This is the guy that jumped in the ring when Hulk Hogan was walking to the ring against the One Man Gang.'" (H/T prowrestling.net)

Roadblock worked for WCW between 1996 and 1998. He competed against several high-profile names, including Chris Benoit, Diamond Dallas Page, Goldberg, and Lex Luger.

