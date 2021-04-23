How John Cena feels about WWE moving on without him

John Cena is no longer a full-time WWE Superstar, but he still finds plenty of time to speak highly of the company.

The Leader of the Cenation recently sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report to promote the reboot of Wipeout, which he's co-hosting alongside comedian Nicole Byer.

Cannot say THANK YOU enough to our audiences that have made #WIPEOUT this year's #1 comedy on cable! We had so much fun making it and it's great to hear we're making you laugh!!! @TBSNetwork @Wipeout pic.twitter.com/vzA9gUIo9b — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 19, 2021

Speaking to Bleacher Report, John Cena explained that he is happy with his transition from being a full-time Superstar to a part-time performer in WWE.

“We all have a window,” Cena said. “And I love listening to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin talk about his window. My goal when I stepped foot in WWE was to leave it better than I found it, and it’s really great to be able to see an event. I almost had the best transition you can possibly have.”

It's more than likely that John Cena hasn't had his final match in WWE. However, it's satisfying as a fan to hear that he's happy with how his long tenure as a full-time star ended.

John Cena finally missed a WrestleMania this year

The past two WrestleManias have been out of the ordinary.

WWE broadcasted WrestleMania 36 from inside the WWE Performance Center while the COVID-19 pandemic was at one of its worst stages. In an intriguing move, WWE made the event a two-night showcase.

Raymond James Stadium - the initial host of WM 36 - hosted WrestleMania 37 instead. The pay-per-view once again played out over two nights, but with a limited crowd of 50,000 fans in total over the two nights.

John Cena played a part in WrestleMania 36 as usual. He lost a Firefly Fun House cinematic-style match against Bray Wyatt, which garnered mass praise throughout the WWE Universe.

Cena was nowhere to be seen in Tampa, Florida, for the 37th Show of Shows earlier this month, though, due to him filming HBO's "Peacemaker" series. Prior to his absence, he had never missed such an event since his debut appearance at WrestleMania 20.

John Cena told Bleacher Report he feels WWE is "thriving" without him. He particularly mentioned WrestleMania 34, where he got to watch part of the show from a fan's viewpoint.

“I want to be where I am and doing what I am, that’s why I made that choice [at WrestleMania 34],” Cena continued. “I think it’s really special, and we all think they’re never going to go on without us. That’s not true. It’s more reassuring to me to not only see that WWE has a life after me, which is inevitable for sure, but that the life is thriving. It’s called WrestleMania, not CenaMania, you know? I’ve been a part [of it], and that part is over.”

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Bleacher Report and give a H/T to SK Wrestling.