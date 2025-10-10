How John Cena helped Roman Reigns and former WWE Champion get their first big break

John Cena is going to end his career soon with only 5 dates left on his retirement tour. In a recent episode of What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, former WWE Champion Big E revealed how Cena helped him and Roman Reigns get their first big break. While speaking on the podcast, Big E talked about Cena's impact on his career. During the show he shared a story involving the Cenation leader which led to him being featured in a WWE documentary which gave him his first big break. The documentary had aired during the build up to the Rock vs Cena match, months before E debuted in NXT. &quot;Cena told me, &quot;if you hit this lift&quot;, the bar was at 575 and that was gonna be my PR. I have never benched that much in my life. He said &quot;if you hit this lift, I'll make sure that it's in the doc&quot;. And that was such a cool opportunity for me because, again we're pretty anonymous at the time. Roman, who is the biggest star in our industry right now is there spotting me but at the time you know, we're all just, we're on the come up you know. We're not on TV yet so for a chance to be spotlit on this, in this documentary that millions of people are gonna watch was a big deal.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's great to hear so many stories about John ahead of his upcoming retirement. Both John Cena and Roman Reigns will be in action at Crown JewelCrown Jewel, Perth is just a few days away and the event is going to feature some really big matches. It is set to have the last John Cena vs Styles match along with an Australian Street Fight between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed as announced on RAW. This is going to be one of Cena's final matches as he will only have 4 dates left after the event. It will be interesting to see if John Cena can beat AJ Styles in their last encounter.