WWE veteran Bushwhacker Luke recently mentioned that former CEO Vince McMahon may still be involved with the company backstage.

McMahon decided to step back from his roles as CEO and Chairman of the company after being named in an alleged misconduct case alongside John Laurinaitis. The 77-year-old announced his retirement in July, leaving Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as Co-CEOs, while Triple H took control of creative as the Chief Content Officer.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke believed that McMahon is "sitting behind the scenes." He added that Vince McMahon had been in the business for over four decades, and it was in his blood somehow.

"I don't think it's hurt them [WWE] very much. The daughter was always there, Hunter was always there. They know Vince inside out. And I still think Vince is sitting behind the scenes. He's been in the business since the late 70s or 80s, working for his dad and then taking over. I think, how could he let it go after being there for 43 years? It's in is blood. He'll still be there somewhere." [7:04 - 7:44]

You can watch the full video here:

Triple H has brought in several talents released during Vince McMahon's regime

One of the first things that The Game did after taking over from Vince McMahon was to bring in several formerly released talents that were part of the main roster or NXT.

Bray Wyatt was the biggest name to make his way back into the company. Meanwhile, Triple H has also brought back Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Braun Strowman, among others, to WWE.

The 14-time world champion has also been responsible for some major booking decisions behind the scenes, with one being LA Knight reverting to his former gimmick.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures It's been 75-days since Triple H took charge of WWE creative.



How do you think he's done so far? It's been 75-days since Triple H took charge of WWE creative.How do you think he's done so far? https://t.co/9OJpupUxz2

Meanwhile, since the allegations against McMahon were leveled, the company started an internal investigation of its own. During a recent report on their quarterly earnings, WWE stated that the investigation has been concluded. It seemingly cost the company $19.4 million to get the investigation done.

It remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon will return to the promotion in any capacity now that the investigations are over.

How do you think Triple H is going about doing business as the Chief Content Officer? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

You can buy The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat, & Cheers right here.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes