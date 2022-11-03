WWE completes investigation of alleged misconduct by former CEO Vince McMahon

WWE announced in their third-quarter earnings report that they have completed their investigation into former CEO Vince McMahon.

Vince resigned as CEO and Chairman of WWE in July 2022. The announcement was made on Twitter simply referenced his age as a reason to retire. Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal published a story about alleged "hush money" payments to former female employees by Mr. McMahon.

WWE's Board of Directors launched an internal investigation which resulted in former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis being dismissed from the company as well.

The company revealed in its earnings report that the investigation has been completed, and the Special Committee has been disbanded:

"The Special Committee investigation is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded. Management is working with the Board to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results include the impact of $17.7 million and $19.4 million, respectively, associated with certain costs related to the investigation."

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston WWE says the investigation into alleged misconduct by Vince McMahon "is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded."



The investigation cost WWE $19.4M. My reading is that that's separate from the $19.6M in previously unrecorded payments made by Vince McMahon. WWE says the investigation into alleged misconduct by Vince McMahon "is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded."The investigation cost WWE $19.4M. My reading is that that's separate from the $19.6M in previously unrecorded payments made by Vince McMahon. https://t.co/YewJQxQxBE

Triple H gained power in WWE

Vince McMahon's resignation in July sparked a major shift at the top of the company. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Kahn were named Co-CEOs of the company.

Triple H replaced John Laurinaitis as EVP of Talent Relations and later was given the title of Chief Content Officer. The Game has brought back several released superstars who were let go by the company under the previous regime and may be considering changing the company's premium live event strategy moving forward.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Following @BrockLesnar ’s request for @fightbobby to meet him in the ring, security, WWE Superstars and @TripleH himself attempt to quell the fight between the two but are quickly overwhelmed. Following @BrockLesnar’s request for @fightbobby to meet him in the ring, security, WWE Superstars and @TripleH himself attempt to quell the fight between the two but are quickly overwhelmed. #WWERaw https://t.co/YpC9jejdG1

Triple H had seemingly been preparing for this role by running NXT but stepped back due to recent health problems.

The Game now appears to be very healthy, as he was recently seen trying to break apart the brawl between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on this week's RAW. It will be interesting to see the additional changes Triple H makes to the product in the years ahead.

Did you enjoy the product more when Vince McMahon was in charge? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes