How long was Jeff Hardy WWE Champion?

Jeff Hardy was WWE Champion for a total of 42 days. Throughout his entire WWE career, Hardy won the WWE Championship just once and, during his first and only reign, The Charismatic Enigma held the title for just forty days.

Jeff Hardy was drafted to the SmackDown brand in 2008 as a part of the WWE Draft. Hardy’s debut for the brand was on July 4th against John Morrison. He went on to participate in the WWE Championship Scramble match at Unforgiven and challenged for the championship at No Mercy and Cyber Sunday, but lost on both occasions.

Hardy was scheduled to be in the WWE Championship match at Survivor Series but was found unconscious in the hotel he was staying at. He was replaced by Edge, who ultimately won the title.

Hardy eventually won his first world championship at Armageddon, where he won a Triple Threat Match between Triple H and Edge.

However, Jeff Hardy lost the WWE Title to Edge at Royal Rumble 2009 when the former’s brother, Matt Hardy, interfered and turned his back on his younger brother by hitting him with a steel chair.

This incident initiated a feud between the two brothers. At WrestleMania 25, Matt defeated his brother in an Extreme Rules match. Later, Matt beat Jeff in a stretcher match on the April 10th episode of SmackDown.

However, in a rematch at Backlash, Matt was finally beaten by Jeff Hardy in an ”I Quit” match, which eventually ended the feud between the two.

Jeff Hardy was drafted to SmackDown last week as part of the 2021 WWE Draft

As part of the 2021 WWE Draft, Jeff Hardy moved from RAW to SmackDown. On his first night back in the blue brand, Hardy was about to be interviewed backstage when he was interrupted by Brock Lesnar.

Hardy's first feud upon his return to SmackDown is yet to be revealed. Things could get interesting if WWE decides to utilize the former world champion once again.

