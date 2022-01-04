Brock Lesnar is one of the all-time greats in WWE history, and the reigning WWE Champion. The Beast Incarnate has always been regarded as a generational talent in both the professional wrestling industry as well as the world of mixed martial arts.

Paul Heyman has advocated for Brock Lesnar throughout his WWE career. Heyman recently split up with Roman Reigns and will once again be advocating Lesnar.

Now the question is, how long was Paul Heyman with Brock Lesnar?

Paul Heyman has been with Brock Lesnar for almost 20 years.

He has managed The Beast Incarnate for the majority of his WWE career. The only break in their relationship came while Heyman aligned with The Head of the Table. Heyman is now back with the superstar who is regarded as the most successful 'Paul Heyman Guy' of all time.

Brock Lesnar recently reunited with his advocate Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar is still engaged in a feud with Roman Reigns. The pair collided at Crown Jewel in 2021 with Lesnar ultimately being defeated by The Tribal Chief due to interference from The Usos.

Lesnar became a free agent following the 2021 WWE Draft. The Beast Incarnate found himself in contention to win the WWE Title at WWE Day 1.

Lesnar dethroned Big E as the WWE Champion in a Fatal-5-Way match that also involved Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

Brock Lesnar was initially set to face Roman Reigns at Day 1, but the match eventually got canceled after Reigns tested positive for COVID-19.

Brock Lesnar is set to defend the WWE Title against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022. Paul Heyman is expected to be in the corner of The Beast Incarnate, while The Almighty will have MVP in his corner.

