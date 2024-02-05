"How does that make sense?" - Former WWE employee rips apart Seth Rollins for throwing shade at Roman Reigns

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins confronting each other on RAW.

Rhodes was jubilant last week after winning the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. He walked out to the ring to celebrate with the WWE Universe. However, he was interrupted by Rollins. The World Heavyweight Championship urged The American Nightmare to challenge him at WrestleMania 40 instead of Roman Reigns.

On Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former WWE employee claimed that Rollins' promo made no sense. He pointed out that The Visionary was trying to make the case that the World Heavyweight Champion was more important than the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, but everyone knew that was not true.

Cornette felt that Rollins didn't have much to work with because it had already been established that Reigns was the biggest star in the company:

"The story [is] that Seth is trying to convince Cody to pick him instead of Roman. Roman Reigns isn't the guy anymore, I'm the guy. This is the title in WWE. No, no, it's not. He went on and on trying to make this case that he can't make." Cornette continued, "He can't figure out any other way to say that Roman never shows up because he's too big a star and nobody can beat him, and he's got the real title. So they gave me this one because I work often and wrestle a bunch of people. How does that make sense?" [3:09 - 4:05]

Roman Reigns roasted Seth Rollins on SmackDown

This past week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns responded to Seth Rollins taking shots at him.

Reigns made it clear that he had already defeated everyone competing for the World Heavyweight Championship. He claimed that all the "number twos" were pursuing Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, making it the "Loser bracket title."

The Tribal Chief also said he made ten times more money than Seth Rollins while working a much lighter schedule in WWE.

