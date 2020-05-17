How Mandy Rose reacted when WWE broke up Fire & Desire

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose believes WWE made the right decision to break up her tag team with Sonya Deville.

In November 2017, the former Tough Enough contestants moved from NXT to RAW as part of Paige’s Absolution faction.

Following Paige’s in-ring retirement, Rose and Deville switched to SmackDown in April 2018 and they went on to establish themselves as one of the most prominent female tag teams in WWE.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Rose acknowledged that Fire & Desire’s recent break-up – and subsequent storyline with Otis and Dolph Ziggler – came at the right time.

“It feels so real [Sonya Deville feud] and a lot of the recent weeks we’ve shown that. I think it was time [we split]. It was obviously a lot of fun tagging with her, but I think we are two very different people as well. We meshed well together and we had good chemistry together and all, but I think it was time to showcase ourselves in another light, in singles competition, and show other character attributes.”

Why did Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville split up?

Although Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville teamed together for two-and-a-half years, they frequently failed to win their most important matches and rivalries.

WWE first began teasing a possible break-up between the two Superstars in November 2018 when Deville told Rose in a backstage segment on SmackDown that she could no longer trust her tag team partner.

After 17 months of speculation about their future as a tag team, Fire & Desire separated before WrestleMania 36 when it was revealed that Deville sabotaged Rose’s Valentine’s Day date with Otis.

Deville has since explained in promos on SmackDown that she grew tired of being in Rose’s shadow all the time, hence why she plotted revenge against her.

It has been announced that Mandy Rose and Otis will join forces on next week’s episode of SmackDown to face Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler in a tag team match.