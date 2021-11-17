How many kids do Brock Lesnar and Sable have together?

Brock Lesnar and Sable have two kids together. Lesnar and Sable’s first son, Turk was born on the 3rd of June, 2009 and their younger son, Duke was born on the 21st of July, 2010.

Lesnar also has another son, Luke, and a daughter, Mya Lynn. These children are not with Sable but with his former partner Nicole McClain.

Brock Lesnar and Sable met each other back in 2003-04, while performing on WWE SmackDown. The wrestlers formed a connection quickly and started off their romantic relationship.

Shortly after they began dating each other, Brock Lesnar and Sable got married in 2006.

Throughout his WWE career, Brock Lesnar has always been regarded as a top star of the company. His wife Sable, also established her place as a popular figure within the professional wrestling world, when she was involved in the past.

Brock Lesnar’s recent return to WWE ended with him failing to win the Universal Championship once again

On 21st August 2021, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at the SummerSlam pay-per-view and confronted the reigning WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Following Reigns' match against John Cena, he came face-to-face with The Beast Incarnate, who targeted Cena after SummerSlam went off the air.

This led to a heated build-up to the match between Lesnar and Reigns. On an episode of SmackDown, Lesnar proceeded to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship but he was attacked by Reigns' cousins, The Usos.

Eventually, after confronting and brawling with The Tribal Chief and The Usos, a match between the two Superstars was finally scheduled for Crown Jewel.

At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar was defeated by Reigns with the interference of The Usos.

In the aftermath of Crown Jewel 2021, on an episode of SmackDown, Brock Lesnar was fined $1,000,000 by Adam Pearce because of an attack by the former WWE Universal Champion on Pearce himself.

