Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone were back for another insightful episode of Legion of RAW, where the former WWE head writer shared his criticism over the company's picks for the Queen's Crown Tournament final.

Doudrop defeated Shayna Baszler on this week's RAW to book her spot in the all-important final, but Vince Russo felt WWE made a mistake by pushing the former NXT UK star.

Russo explained the dynamic between Eva Marie and Doudrop and felt the latter wasn't marketable enough just yet to be pushed to the top. The former WWE personality said Eva Marie's name had more commercial value as the superstar has appeared in films and other forms of media outside wrestling.

Russo delved deeper with an analogy of legendary baseball player Barry Bonds and noted that teams would have ideally never favored utility players over the MLB icon.

Similarly, Russo believed WWE was getting behind the wrong people and stated that somebody in the company might be really high on Doudrop.

Russo also said that WWE officials added a dance routine to Doudrop's character just to pop Vince McMahon.

"You know, it's funny. It's nothing against Doudrop, but this is what I'm saying. You've got Doudrop, and you've got Eva Marie. You've got two separate presentations. When I'm looking at these two separate presentations, who is more marketable? I mean, nothing against Doudrop," Russo said.

"It's like putting a utility player, next to Barry Bonds. We've got to push the utility players, or are we going to push Barry Bonds? Put Doudrop next to Eva Marie. Who is more marketable here? And when I say marketable, let's look at their resumes alone. How many movies has Doudrop been in? How many companies has Doudrop been a spokesperson for? How many products has Doudrop endorsed? But for some reason, somebody is very, very, very high on Doudrop. The little dance and all that, that's Vince all over that. That pops Vince," explained Russo.

Neither one of them is a draw: Vince Russo on Zelina Vega and Doudrop

Doudrop will face Zelina Vega in the finals of WWE's inaugural Queen's Crown tournament, and Vince Russo was not convinced with either superstar being in the high-profile match.

Russo bluntly said that both Zelina Vega and Doudrop didn't have the drawing power and were incorrect choices from WWE's end to feature in the match at Crown Jewel.

"But we're talking about who is a bigger draw here. So, now you've got Zelina Vega, and now you've got Doudrop, and guess what, neither one of them are a draw. What are we doing? Neither one of those women are a draw."

Did WWE get it all wrong with the Queen's Crown tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

