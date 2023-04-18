Tonight's WWE RAW featured United States champion Austin Theory taking on Bobby Lashley in a non-title affair. This matchup had the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats until the finish.
This isn't the first time the All Mighty One and A-Town have collided in WWE. The two have been at odds dating back to last year. At Survivor Series 2022, Theory picked up a win over Lashley and Seth Rollins to become the new US Champion, a title he carried into WrestleMania 39 and successfully defended against John Cena at the Showcase of the Immortals.
Lashley was set to exact revenge on the champ on this evening's RAW in Little Rock and looked to have had the match won until the finish. Bronson Reed appeared and attacked Lashley, which the referee called a No-Contest. Afterward, Reed destroyed Lashley with his devastating Tsunami finisher, with many now speculating that the two will meet at Backlash in Puerto Rico.
While non-finishes are usually not well received by the WWE Universe, many fans flooded Twitter. They revealed that they enjoyed it because it protected Theory and set up a future feud for Lashley.
If Lashley and Reed get announced for Backlash, it will be the first time they have faced off. Based on reactions tonight, the WWE Universe will be clamoring to see these big hosses face off.
