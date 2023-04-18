Tonight's WWE RAW featured United States champion Austin Theory taking on Bobby Lashley in a non-title affair. This matchup had the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats until the finish.

This isn't the first time the All Mighty One and A-Town have collided in WWE. The two have been at odds dating back to last year. At Survivor Series 2022, Theory picked up a win over Lashley and Seth Rollins to become the new US Champion, a title he carried into WrestleMania 39 and successfully defended against John Cena at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Lashley was set to exact revenge on the champ on this evening's RAW in Little Rock and looked to have had the match won until the finish. Bronson Reed appeared and attacked Lashley, which the referee called a No-Contest. Afterward, Reed destroyed Lashley with his devastating Tsunami finisher, with many now speculating that the two will meet at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

While non-finishes are usually not well received by the WWE Universe, many fans flooded Twitter. They revealed that they enjoyed it because it protected Theory and set up a future feud for Lashley.

Wrestleview.com @wrestleview #WWERaw Good match with Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory before Bronson Reed came in for a very effective non-finish. Reed crushed Lashley. I'm thinking these two might be having a match at #WWEBacklash Good match with Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory before Bronson Reed came in for a very effective non-finish. Reed crushed Lashley. I'm thinking these two might be having a match at #WWEBacklash. #WWERaw

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory ends in Double Count Out after Bronson Reed murders Lashley lmao #WWERaw Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory ends in Double Count Out after Bronson Reed murders Lashley lmao #WWERaw https://t.co/PyKw3hAdiN

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Theory and Lashley had a good match going, but Bronson Reed doesn’t care 🫣 #WWERaw Theory and Lashley had a good match going, but Bronson Reed doesn’t care 🫣 #WWERaw

Man (Kind Of) @mankindof_wwe twitter.com/mankindof_wwe/… Man (Kind Of) @mankindof_wwe The only way Bobby Lashley plausibly loses this fight with Theory is if we get a Bronson Reed run-out interference spot— and even then, Theory winning by nefarious means with a questionable finish is getting real stale, real fast. #WWERaw The only way Bobby Lashley plausibly loses this fight with Theory is if we get a Bronson Reed run-out interference spot— and even then, Theory winning by nefarious means with a questionable finish is getting real stale, real fast. #WWERaw How many times has this exact ending happened now? Lashley v. Theory interrupted by Lesnar, Edge v. Theory interrupted by Bálor, Rollins v. Theory interrupted by Paul, and now Lashley v. Theory (again) interrupted by Reed. Deus ex machina, wash rinse repeat. Over it. #WWERaw How many times has this exact ending happened now? Lashley v. Theory interrupted by Lesnar, Edge v. Theory interrupted by Bálor, Rollins v. Theory interrupted by Paul, and now Lashley v. Theory (again) interrupted by Reed. Deus ex machina, wash rinse repeat. Over it. #WWERaw twitter.com/mankindof_wwe/…

Benjamin S Lacey @benjistl Don't usually care for silly finishes but the Bronson Reed run-in really worked. Also, the Theory/Lashley match was really fun. #WWERaw Don't usually care for silly finishes but the Bronson Reed run-in really worked. Also, the Theory/Lashley match was really fun. #WWERaw

It's a DQ finish sure, but does anyone want to see either Theory or Lashley take another L.

#WWERaw Money's not on Lashley and Theory, it's really on Lashley and Reed.It's a DQ finish sure, but does anyone want to see either Theory or Lashley take another L. Money's not on Lashley and Theory, it's really on Lashley and Reed.It's a DQ finish sure, but does anyone want to see either Theory or Lashley take another L.#WWERaw

If Lashley and Reed get announced for Backlash, it will be the first time they have faced off. Based on reactions tonight, the WWE Universe will be clamoring to see these big hosses face off.

Would you like to see Reed vs. Lashley on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

