"How many times are you going to kiss Trish tonight?" - Jim Ross recalls how he teased Vince McMahon backstage

The Street Fight between Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon was surprisingly one of the most significant highlights of WrestleMania 17. The father-son showdown was the culmination of a wild storyline that featured Linda McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Mick Foley, and Trish Stratus.

Jim Ross spoke about the match and the whole angle during the latest Grilling JR edition on AdFreeShows.com. Host Conrad Thompson would note that Linda McMahon got the biggest pop of the match - and one of the loudest of the night - when she came out of a storyline comatose and low-blowed Vince McMahon.

Jim Ross explained that fans wanted to see Vince McMahon get his comeuppance. WWE also did a great job of piling up the heat on Vince McMahon, and the match was given fourteen minutes to build to its coast-to-coast finish.

Jim Ross felt there was nothing wrong with the time allotment as the hot angle had a sensational background filled with twists and controversial segments.

"Yeah, it was what they wanted to see. It what they, the fans, wanted to see because they knew that; this also shows you how much Vince was over, and they wanted him to get his comeuppance. They saw Linda had been so wronged, and Vince had disrespected her with this debacle of an affair that he let go public."

One of the most infamous aspects of the storyline was how Vince McMahon treated Trish Stratus. The WWE Chairman had an 'affair' with Stratus, and he made her do several demeaning acts as part of the storyline.

Vince McMahon was clearly taking advantage of Trish Stratus in the storyline, and the fans naturally sympathized with her.

Jim Ross revealed that he also joked with Vince McMahon backstage during the storyline by ribbing the WWE boss about how many times he intended to kiss Trish Stratus.

"I was always used to like the fact; I used to kid Vince McMahon about it too, 'How many times are you going to kiss Trish tonight?' (mimics Vince McMahon's laughter) You're thinking of a thought cloud above his head - "As many times as I want!" (continues mimicking Vince McMahon's laugh). So, anyway, but it got him more heat."

She knew why she was there: Jim Ross on how Trish Stratus performed during the Vince McMahon storyline

JR praised Trish Stratus's performances throughout the storyline and explained that the role she played was bound to be uncomfortable. Ross added that Trish Stratus did an exceptional job in a very tough spot, and she deserved all the credit for being a key player in the saga.

"People felt sorry for poor little Trish; she was that little jessabelle. She was being taken advantage of, abused, so to speak, in a verbal kind of way. Trish did her role there very well, and it had to be an uncomfortable role because what precedent was there for someone to be in her role?

The former WWE announcer said that Trish Stratus was good at processing information, and she quickly realized her part in the angle. JR reiterated that Trish did a fantastic job despite the controversial nature of the storyline.

"To be cast like she was cast, and she pulled it off really well. So, tip the hat to Trish on that. She did great. She was always so smart. She processed information. She knew why she was there. She knew her role, as The Rock would say, and she did a phenomenal job in that presentation. A big key part of it."

