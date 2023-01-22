"How does Meltzer get this information anyway?" - Wrestling veteran on why The Rock might not be available for WrestleMania (Exclusive)

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock's status for this year's WrestleMania 39 is reportedly not confirmed.

However, Dutch Mantell has refused to believe the report. He thinks that The Great One is simply looking for a bigger paycheck to appear at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell questioned Meltzer's credibility:

"Hell no, I'm not buying it. He does make cr*p up, he's like clickbait. 'Oh, The Rock says he may not... bullsh*t. I say that, if he is doing that, what he is looking for is another zero at the end of that check, it's what he's looking for. How does Meltzer get this information anyway? I think he sits around and I think writes it down and reads it back to himself, so therefore, he's found it somewhere and this makes it up," said Mantell.

Additionally, Mantell stated that if needed, the former WWE Champion will find the time to appear for the company this year in Hollywood.

"No, I don't think The Rock is worried about that he may not be in wrestling shape. I think The Rock is worried that he won't make a record payoff or something, I don't know. But no, I'm not buying that. If WWE wants him, he will find the time to get out there, believe me," added Mantell [3:50-4:36]

What did Dave Meltzer report on The Rock?

The Rock's status for WrestleMania 39 isn't clear or confirmed. According to Dave Meltzer, the Hollywood star will decide his future in the next few days.

With a deadline for WrestleMania 39 right around the corner, The Great One has indicated that he won't be able to get in wrestling shape on time. Meltzer reported:

“We were told that unless he changes his mind in the next few days, since a deadline for Mania plans is coming, that he’s indicated he won’t have time to get into the kind of shape he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match with Roman Reigns, but kept the door open for something in the future. Of course, it is a possibility that it’s something being kept a secret from everyone."

Dwayne Johnson last appeared in WWE a few years ago. It remains to be seen whether he will change his mind this year.

