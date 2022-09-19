"He ran out of the room holding himself, pi**ing, laughing" - Former WWE personality on how Mike Tyson reacted to an imitation in front of Vince McMahon

Boxing legend Mike Tyson had a unique experience when Vince McMahon asked former WWE personality Jason Sensation to imitate Stone Cold Steve Austin. Tyson apparently enjoyed it so much that he left the room running and laughing.

Vince McMahon, impressed by Sensation's imitation of Shawn Michaels when he first met him, called him in ahead of WrestleMania. He later became famous for imitating Owen Hart in WWE in various segments. However, he could also imitate other superstars.

When McMahon called Sensation into his office, he asked him to imitate Stone Cold to give Tyson a demonstration. Sensation launched into his imitation in front of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, and Steve Austin himself. The impersonation was so good the boxing legend ran from the room laughing and "pi**ing."

‘What do you mean impersonator? What do you mean?’, and he [Vince McMahon] said, ‘Jason do you mind?’ I said, ‘Sure, who do you want?’ He said, ‘How about Stone Cold?’ And Austin is just rocking in his chair. He didn’t look at me once. ‘The bottom line is I’m going to whup Mike Tyson’s a** at Wrestle…’ And Tyson got up holding himself. He ran out of the room holding himself, pi**ing, laughing, and he kind of put me over there.” [4:29 - 4:58]

The WWE personality felt the moment helped put him over in front of McMahon.

Jason Sensation was called in to meet Vince McMahon for the first time while in a silly situation himself

Before he met Vince McMahon, Sensation was in the ear of the President of WWF Canada, Carl De Marco, to help him meet the then-chairman. When the call finally came, though, it was when he was in a funny situation.

While walking home, he had found himself the "target" of a bird, and had just reached home to wipe his head clean when De Marco called him.

“My first time meeting him was at Off The Record in Toronto at this show that Michael Landsberg did. It was so cool because I had been bothering Carl De Marco the Canadian President for so long. He called me out of the blue. I was walking home, I just got sh** on by a bird. I go inside my apartment to clean the sh** off my head and then I get a call. Carl De Marco is like, ‘Jason, this is the call you’ve been waiting for. You come to TSN. If you can get there tomorrow at this time, Vince McMahon, I’ll introduce you to him.’” [0:43 – 1:22]

The eventual meeting took place during one of Michael Landsberg's most crucial interviews with Vince McMahon, where the chairman was forced to admit that he lied to Bret Hart ahead of the Montreal Screwjob.

