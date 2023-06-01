How much creative freedom did WWE give Bray Wyatt? Finally revealed by former writer

Bray Wyatt is often termed a creative genius by the WWE Universe. While he often comes up with unique ideas, the 36-year-old is assisted by Jason Baker.

Baker recently revealed how much creative freedom WWE has given him and Wyatt and discussed the entire procedure. He is the owner of Callosum Studios and is a special makeup artist who created Triple H's crown for WrestleMania 30.

Speaking on the Gimme A Hull Yeah podcast, Baker revealed that WWE had provided him and Wyatt with a lot of creative freedom. However, their creative pitches often have to be approved, and small changes are also implanted occasionally.

"WWE did give Bray [Wyatt] and I a lot of creative freedom but also, a lot of times, everything had to be approved. There were little tweaks and changes and things like that. At the end of the day, whoever is footing the bill is the one who gets [final say]," Baker said.

The former writer further talked about creating The Fiend mask for the company:

"If we're working for WWE and creating a mask for them, it's safety first. The big thing we have to do it make sure that it's comfortable, durable, and they can see out of it. If they can't see, they can miss a move and it can end badly where they hurt themselves, someone else, or worse. They are professionals at what they do and they do high-risk maneuvers. I would hate to be that person where 'I couldn't see what I was doing and now I'm paralyzed because you didn't do your job right.'" [H/T: Fightful]

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan When Bray Wyatt returns, I hope we see more traditional feuds from him with less fluff.



I want to see him in PHYSICAL matches instead of weeks of Firefly Funhouses that build to a so-so match with bad lighting.



This is WWE's opportunity to make us excited about him again. When Bray Wyatt returns, I hope we see more traditional feuds from him with less fluff. I want to see him in PHYSICAL matches instead of weeks of Firefly Funhouses that build to a so-so match with bad lighting. This is WWE's opportunity to make us excited about him again. https://t.co/vGv7rKxdNW

Bray Wyatt could potentially return ahead of this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event

Bray Wyatt could make his WWE return very soon. The former WWE Champion returned to the company at last year's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

However, he only wrestled one televised match, which was against LA Knight at this year's Royal Rumble. According to a report from Xero News, Wyatt could be on his way back. The report suggests:

"Bray Wyatt is expected to be back on the road for SummerSlam. Bray Wyatt/Uncle Howdy story is set to continue very shortly."

Who should Wyatt feud with upon his return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes