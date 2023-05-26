Former WWE Champion expected to return in time for SummerSlam - Reports

Having been away from the ring over the past few months, it seems as though WWE is set to bring back Bray Wyatt this summer.

The Eater of Worlds officially returned to the company at Extreme Rules in October 2022 and was met with a thunderous reception. However, after having only wrestled one televised match since returning, fans began to find his act stale.

With Wyatt reportedly dealing with an injury, Xero News reported earlier today that he may be making his return before SummerSlam this August.

"Bray Wyatt is expected to be back on the road for SummerSlam. Bray Wyatt/Uncle Howdy story is set to continue very shortly." (H/T Xero News)

While some of his gimmicks have been polarizing, it cannot be denied that fans have always found him intriguing, given the mysterious nature of his WWE personas.

WWE Legend on facing Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania

In 2020, Wyatt went one-on-one with John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Funhouse Match. The match was filmed cinematically without fans as COVID-19 forced the company to think outside the box for the contest creatively.

During a recent interview on Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, John Cena looked back on one of the most unique matches of his career.

"I did a unique piece of programming called the Firefly Fun House match, which was a giant exercise in vulnerability. I worked my ass off on that thing and I thank everyone who was involved because no one does it alone, but it was kind of my brain child and my creation and you wanna talk about looking in the mirror, that was kind of like a public look in the mirror and I’m glad we did it and man, I’m glad it worked." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Bray Wyatt's only televised match in the company since returning last year was against LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble this past January.

