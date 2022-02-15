×
How much were John Cena and Randy Orton making during their OVW days? (Exclusive)

Cena and Orton both came up from OVW
Riju Dasgupta
Modified Feb 15, 2022 02:44 AM IST
Exclusive

John Cena and Randy Orton were both making $750 a week during their OVW days, according to legendary manager Kenny Bolin.

During an appearance on UnSkripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Bolin was joined by former WWE Superstar Rico Constantino. The two regaled the audience with stories from their days in WWE's former developmental territory.

Bolin, who worked Cena and Orton before they were household names, had this to say:

"And then these Randy Orton, 19 years old. He didn't even want to be there. He said he was there for $750 a week. He didn't even want to be there. Now he's been on RAW longer than anybody in the history of the company. And probably making very good money would be my guess," said Bolin. [9.45-9.58]

John Cena even told Bolin that he wanted to return to OVW because he was happy with the money he was making:

"And John Cena told me when he got called to WWE, he told me I'm coming back to OVW every week. I want to be here. $750 a week's enough for me. Doubt he feels that way now," added Bolin. [10.04-10.16]

Catch the entire conversation by clicking on the link shared below.

What are John Cena and Randy Orton up to these days?

The #PeacemakerParty is back! Join the cast & I this Saturday night 2/12 at 6PT/9ET as we watch episode 7 of #Peacemaker, answer your questions, & share our thoughts. Meet you there!@hbomax @DCpeacemaker https://t.co/Ar2cnHdH1g

Both Cena and Randy Orton both went on to become top stars in WWE, as the Sportskeeda Nation is well aware. While Cena is an established film and television star now, it must be noted that he did return for a high-profile match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in 2021.

Orton is still very much an integral part of the company, one-half of the popular oddball duo RK-Bro. Both men, to the best of our knowledge, earn significantly more than their OVW wage.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
