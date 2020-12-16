How Paul Heyman reacted when Vince and Stephanie McMahon clashed backstage

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently sat down for a chat with David Meltzer of Sports 1 Marketing. Stephanie had an interesting story to share with Meltzer, involving current WWE personality Paul Heyman.

Stephanie McMahon recalled having an incident with her father, Vince, and being upset over the same. Here's what happened:

Paul Heyman actually said to me one time... I was really upset over something that had happened with my dad as my boss, and it really hurt.

It was this one particular incident, and it just rocked my world. And Paul Heyman said to me, "You know what Steph? This is so good!" And I said, "Why is this so good, Paul?" And he said, "Because, if you can stand in a room and look Vince McMahon in the eye, and go toe to toe with him on whatever opinion you're trying to share, anybody else pales in comparison.

Stephanie McMahon has been a part of the business for a long time

Stephanie McMahon made her WWE on-screen debut back during the Attitude Era and soon became a regular character on WWE TV. Initially presented as a babyface, she later transformed into a heel and played the part brilliantly for years on end.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H hold two important roles in WWE currently. She has been a part of the business for a long time now and has garnered tons of experience along the way under Vince McMahon's guidance.