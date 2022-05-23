How Randy Orton reacted when WWE banned his popular move

Matt McCarthy, a former WWE writer, recently discussed Randy Orton’s reaction after he was banned from using the punt kick.

While Orton’s RKO is among the most popular finishers of all time, the punt kick was arguably even more devastating. The Viper was told to stop using the move in 2012 due to concerns that he could give superstars a concussion.

Speaking on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, McCarthy elaborated on why WWE’s higher-ups banned the move. He also revealed that Orton repeatedly questioned why he could no longer kick his opponents in the head.

“The feeling was if he does it as a shoot, he’s kicking someone full-blast in the head and we can’t do that,” McCarthy said. “If he works it, it looks awful and we can’t do that. So now Randy doesn’t get to do his punt kick at all. And for months after this, any time you brought any creative to The Apex Predator, he would look at it and go, ‘So we can do this but I can’t do my punt kick?” [1:03:50-1:04:21]

Despite the ban, Randy Orton has still used the punt kick sporadically over the last decade. In 2013, he defeated The Big Show with the move at Extreme Rules after the seven-foot superstar kicked out of an RKO. The 14-time world champion also used the punt kick during his heel run in 2020.

Matt McCarthy had enough of Randy Orton’s questions

At the age of 42, Randy Orton is now viewed as one of WWE’s most experienced and professional superstars. However, it is well known that he could be difficult to work with behind the scenes earlier in his career.

McCarthy added that Orton once had trouble understanding why Kane was given permission to threaten death upon his father, Bob Orton Jr., in a storyline. The RAW star felt he should have been allowed to use the punt kick around the same time.

“I remember that time specifically he’s laying on the floor reading the script and I’m just squatted down,” McCarthy continued. “He goes, ‘So he can talk about killing my dad but I can’t use my punt kick?’ I looked at him, I go, ‘Randy, I have no answers for you, okay? This is what we’re doing tonight.’” [1:04:51-1:05:05]

McCarthy also said in the interview that Orton reacted furiously after receiving an idea from a writer involving his ex-wife and daughter.

