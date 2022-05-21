Details on Randy Orton allegedly reacting furiously to WWE idea he disagreed with

Matt McCarthy, a former WWE writer, recently recalled how Randy Orton once turned down a storyline idea involving his family.

According to McCarthy, WWE’s then-Senior Vice President of Creative and Development Eric Pankowski wanted a superstar to reference Orton’s daughter and his ex-wife Samantha Speno. The Viper, who has been married to Kim Orton since November 2015, finalized his divorce from Speno in June 2013.

Speaking on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, McCarthy said the 14-time world champion immediately shot down the suggestion and told writers not to mention his family.

“Whoever his opponent was was gonna mention Randy’s wife and Randy’s daughter. I believe that this was the scenario, and Randy blew his stack… Randy’s just like, ‘Why don’t we keep my f***ing work at my f***ing work? Leave my f***ing family in my f***ing family’s house,’ or something like that. It was just like, ‘Wow, I don’t think Randy likes this idea.’ That was wild.” [1:05:53-1:06:45]

McCarthy told another story about the time that Vince McMahon refused to air a pre-recorded backstage segment involving Brodus Clay. The WWE Chairman thought Clay’s acting was “terrible” and did not want fans to see the footage.

Possible spoiler on Randy Orton’s next WWE storyline development

The latest episode of SmackDown saw The Usos defeat Randy Orton and Riddle to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Moving forward, RK-Bro are expected to continue feuding with another member of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, at two upcoming premium live events.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that Riddle will challenge for Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank on July 2. Unless plans change, Orton is also set to receive a title match against The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam on July 30.

Later this year, Reigns will reportedly go one-on-one with Drew McIntyre in another title contest at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

Please credit The Universal Wrestling Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Kartik Arry