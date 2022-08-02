WWE SmackDown ratings down for the final show before SummerSlam

The ratings for the the SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown are in. Friday's episode of the blue brand was the final show before SummerSlam aired the following night.

Last week's episode garnered historic ratings due to Vince McMahon retiring from the company just a few hours before SmackDown went on the air. As expected, the ratings for this week took a dip leading into the SummerSlam premium live event.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the blue brand brought in 2.193 million viewers on average and received a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49-year-old demographic. Last week's historic edition of SmackDown brought in 2.256 million viewers and an incredible 0.62 rating in the key demographic.

What happened on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown?

Last week's edition of SmackDown was the final show before the SummerSlam premium live event. Drew McIntyre battled Sheamus in a "Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook" Match, with a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

McIntyre emerged victorious and will battle Roman Reigns for the title at Clash at the Castle, WWE's upcoming stadium show in the UK. Theory attacked Drew after the match and would wind up regretting that later on the show.

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan teamed up ahead of their title match at SummerSlam and defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville. The Usos and Street Profits had a brawl with Jeff Jarrett's approval. Jey Uso accidentally struck Double J with a Superkick during the brawl.

After he appeared to be replaced in the group by his sister, Max Dupri returned alongside Maxxine Dupri to hype up the Maximum Male Models faction. The Viking Raiders decimated The New Day and Paul Heyman cut a promo to close the show.

Brock Lesnar interrupted and Heyman backed away. Theory went for another attack but Brock took the Money in the Bank winner to Suplex City.

Drew McIntyre then got revenge on Theory with a Claymore on the entrance ramp. Drew and Brock stared at each other to close the show. If Brock had defeated Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, he would have defended the title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

Are you excited for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle? Let us know in the comments section below.

