How Rob Van Dam felt about WWE star using his move without permission

Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently gave his honest thoughts on Shane McMahon using a version of the Van Terminator in WWE.

RVD executes his famous move by placing a chair against his seated opponent in the corner of the ring. He then climbs a turnbuckle on the opposite side of the ring before leaping feet-first into the chair, driving the weapon into his rival's face. McMahon later adopted the same move and renamed it the Coast-to-Coast.

On 1 of a Kind with RVD, Van Dam said it does not bother him that Vince McMahon's son uses the Van Terminator. However, he thinks fans are probably unaware that he created the move:

"Never mad, no," RVD stated. "When I saw it, it wasn't a positive stroke. It was kinda like, oh, now everyone's gonna think he created that move. It was just like that. The ones that know know. I was like, man, a lot more people are gonna see him do it." [0:13 – 0:36]

RVD added that many promoters, including some within WWE, referred to the Van Terminator as the Coast-to-Coast when they asked him to perform the move.

Why Shane McMahon started using Rob Van Dam's move

RVD made the Van Terminator famous in Paul Heyman's ECW promotion in the 1990s. He later used the move while working for other companies, including TNA/IMPACT and WWE.

Rob Van Dam went on to repeat a claim he previously made about Heyman giving the Van Terminator to Shane McMahon:

"Paul gave it to him. Paul gave them everything. During the whole Attitude Era, everyone's like, 'How do you feel about them [WWE] ripping off all the ECW ideas?' (…) Paul was already there working with them way before we knew that he was. Having the bigger picture, it all makes sense." [0:59 – 1:27]

According to RVD, ECW wrestlers were led to believe that Heyman and WWE "hated" each other before it emerged that they regularly had behind-the-scenes conversations.

Do you prefer Rob Van Dam's Van Terminator or Shane McMahon's Coast-to-Coast? Let us know in the comments section below.

