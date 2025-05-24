How the Rock has become a joke within WWE - Reports

Several jokes have been made about The Rock among those within WWE, reportedly, after a big change was announced recently. The change came out of nowhere.

The Rock officially announced on February 21, 2025, that next year's WrestleMania 42 would be held in New Orleans. He announced the Caesars Superdome as the destination for WWE's biggest show of the year. However, this was changed, and WWE has agreed to a deal with Las Vegas, where the show is moving for next year.

PWInsider reported that this was not an example of The Rock announcing before a deal was finalized. WWE decided to change the agreement instead and is canceling the venue contracts they signed for New Orleans. They may even need to pay penalties to partners for breaking contracts. However, this has still led to people within WWE making jokes about the Final Boss.

The report noted that people were joking about something related to the Brahma Bull going wrong and being changed, and these jokes were being made at his expense.

This comes after a very controversial WrestleMania 41, where everyone had thought the Final Boss would be involved. However, he missed the show, and Travis Scott backed up John Cena instead.

It remains to be seen how the legend responds to this. At this time, he has not been set to appear.

