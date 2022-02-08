WWE Superstar thinks Roman Reigns' previous COVID-19 result changed the course of WrestleMania 38

Bobby Lashley believes he would have headlined WrestleMania 38 against Brock Lesnar if Roman Reigns did not contract COVID-19 before WWE Day 1.

Reigns was originally supposed to defend his Universal Championship against Lesnar on January 1, but the match was canceled following his positive COVID-19 result. The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Championship from Big E in a Fatal 5-Way match instead, kick-starting an impromptu rivalry with Lashley in the process.

Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham “GSM” Matthews, Lashley discussed his recent WWE Championship victory over Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. He also questioned whether Reigns’ removal from the Day 1 match caused WWE to bring his own feud with Lesnar forward from WrestleMania:

“Him [Reigns] and Brock had feuds, they had stuff going on before. If Roman didn’t catch COVID, me and Brock would probably be headlining WrestleMania next year [WrestleMania 38], because him and Roman were deep in, I guess, their custody battle [of Paul Heyman]. I guess that’s what it is [laughs].” [6:48-7:10]

Bobby Lashley expected Brock Lesnar's storyline with Roman Reigns to end at Day 1, allowing him to face the former UFC star at WrestleMania 38. However, due to Reigns' COVID-19 result, the feud continued at the Royal Rumble, where Lesnar won the Rumble after losing the WWE Championship to Lashley.

Reigns is currently scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

Bobby Lashley has pinned both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Bobby Lashley picked up a statement-making victory at Extreme Rules 2018 when he pinned Roman Reigns at the end of a 15-minute match. He also defeated Brock Lesnar via pinfall during their recent 10-minute match at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

While the WWE Champion understands the appeal of Reigns vs. Lesnar, he also pointed out that he has pinned both superstars in one-on-one matches:

“What people have gotta understand is I pinned both of those guys, Brock and Roman, so that’s something you can’t take away from me. Regardless of what happens with those guys, I think that’s a big match-up just because of what’s behind it and everything they’re doing.” [7:23-7:43]

The Reigns vs. Lesnar main event at WrestleMania 38 could still change depending on the outcome of two matches in the Elimination Chamber on February 19.

Lashley will put his WWE Championship on the line against five opponents, including Lesnar, inside the Elimination Chamber structure. Reigns will also be in action at the event, as he defends his Universal Championship against Goldberg in a first-time-ever match.

