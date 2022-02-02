WWE will present its 12th Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, February 19 2022 live from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event will be the first time the showcase has ever been held outside of North America.

The Chamber event has been regularly featured on the Road to WrestleMania since its inception. It has traditionally been held after the Royal Rumble event to add more intrigue, often changing the course of storylines, leading into the company's biggest show of the year. The only time this didn't happen was in 2015, when the event was held in May.

The event returns once again, this time with fans in attendance for the first time since 2020. Last year, the show was held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Men's Royal Rumble match in St. Louis, Missouri, Brock Lesnar entered the contest as the #30 entrant. Earlier in the night, he lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley after interference from Roman Reigns . However, it took Brock just over two minutes to conquer the Rumble and win the match.

The following night on RAW, Brock Lesnar challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Lesnar also wanted to get his WWE Championship back, and WWE Official Adam Pearce put him in the WWE Title Chamber match scheduled for February 19.

So which WWE Superstars are entering the 2022 Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship?

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Austin Theory and AJ Styles. Riddle, Theory and Styles all qualified via qualifying matches on RAW, whereas Rollins announced his entry due to his performance against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

Who contested in last year's WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match?

Last year, the WWE Championship was being defended inside the Elimination Chamber by Drew McIntyre.

He faced a star-studded line-up of former WWE Champions which included AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston and Sheamus.

After a hard-fought battle, McIntyre finally came out on top, ultimately eliminating AJ Styles to retain his championship. However, after the match Bobby Lashley attacked The Scottish Warrior which saw The Miz cash-in his money in the Bank briefcase to take the WWE Championship.

