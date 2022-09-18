Roman Reigns plans to use different move instead of the spear to beat Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns has teased that WWE fans could witness a unique finish to his match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the YouTube sensation in Saudi Arabia on November 5. While the match will only be Paul’s third in WWE, the 27-year-old also has experience in boxing. Last year, he fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout.

The Crown Jewel opponents exchanged words at a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday. Following the event, Reigns told “Boxing Social” about his plan to defeat Paul with a Superman Punch instead of his usual finishing moves:

“Well, this one could be exciting. Wiseman [Paul Heyman], typically, two options: we’re gonna guillotine him or we’re gonna spear him in half. We might just Superman Punch him. He’s a boxer, right? ‘Floyd Mayweather! I boxed Floyd Mayweather for eight rounds!’ Maybe one Superman Punch, break his jaw, send him home unhappy.” [1:36-2:00]

Reigns often uses the Superman Punch in his WWE matches, but the move rarely results in a pinfall victory. One of his rare wins immediately after using the Superman Punch came against Kofi Kingston on the June 8, 2015, episode of RAW.

Roman Reigns mocks Logan Paul’s mindset heading into WWE Crown Jewel

As WWE’s top male champion, wins and losses are essential to Roman Reigns’ Tribal Chief persona. The six-time WrestleMania main-eventer has held the Universal Championship since August 2020, making him WWE’s longest-reigning world champion in more than 30 years.

While Reigns is determined to win every WWE match, he thinks Logan Paul simply views Crown Jewel as a fun experience:

“It’s not even about going home unhappy,” Reigns continued. “It’s the experience, right? That’s what these vloggers do. It’s not about having legitimate talent or skill. It’s, ‘Look at me, I can film all day long, consecutively, all year long! That’s my talent!’ So, we’re gonna give him some good vlogging material.” [2:00-2:18]

Paul teamed up with The Miz at WrestleMania 38 in April to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio in his WWE debut. He also won his second WWE match in July against The Miz at SummerSlam.

