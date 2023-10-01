"How to ruin a career in a minute" "Utter moron" - Angry fans react to footage of Matt Riddle causing a scene at an airport

Fans were not happy after footage of the airport incident involving Matt Riddle was released.

Riddle is no longer a WWE Superstar. The King of Bros was recently let go along with several other stars. He was involved in an incident at the JFK Airport on September 9, which many believe was the final nail in the coffin.

A video shared by TMZ shows Riddle causing a scene at the JFK Airport. A witness told TMZ that Riddle was being extremely rude and loud as well. The clip quickly went viral on social media, and fans were not thrilled one bit.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Fans are not happy with Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle's possible future after WWE release

What is next in store for Riddle now that he is no longer with WWE? The former United States Champion has an MMA background, and some promotions are reportedly showing interest in him.

Here's what the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated:

"Since the word last week of his being let go, there has been interest by a number of companies in both pro wrestling and MMA. Most pro wrestling companies of any size immediately expressed interest, and in MMA, both PFL and Bare Knuckle Fighting had expressed interest due to his name value from WWE and the fact he was a decent MMA fighter."

Riddle was one of the most popular acts in the Stamford-based promotion and used to get big reactions from the fans every time he was on TV. His WWE run lasted about five years in 2018-23. His most memorable stint was his alliance with the legendary Randy Orton on the main roster. Riddle and Orton formed a tag team of RK-Bro, and the alliance quickly took off. The WWE Universe loved every bit of this fresh pair, and their chemistry was off the charts.

Did you watch TMZ's footage of Matt Riddle? What are your thoughts on it? Sound off in the comments section below!