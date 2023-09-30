Latest on Matt Riddle's future after WWE release - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is one of the stars who fell victim to massive talent releases by the company. However, recent reports suggest that the former United States Champion may already have received interest from some other companies.

On September 22, 2023, the Stamford-based promotion released the 37-year-old shortly following a shocking controversy he was involved in. Riddle accused an officer at the JFK Airport of alleged "s*xual misconduct."

Even when The Original Bro was a part of UFC, one of the major reasons the star could not succeed and his momentum was derailed was because Dana White referred to him as a "problem kid."

Since Matt Riddle hails from a pro-wrestling and MMA background, the latest reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggest that a number of companies outside WWE have shown interest in the star.

Companies such as the Professional Fighters League and Bare-knuckle boxing are intrigued by The Original Bro's WWE and MMA background.

"Since the word last week of his being let go, there has been interest by a number of companies in both pro wrestling and MMA. Most pro wrestling companies of any size immediately expressed interest, and in MMA, both PFL and Bare Knuckle Fighting had expressed interest due to his name value from WWE and the fact he was a decent MMA fighter."

Matt Riddle teases a new venture after WWE

After being released from World Wrestling Entertainment, the King of Bros shared a possibly cryptic update about his future.

Taking on Twitter, the 37-year-old star posted that he would be formulating a new marijuana strain called "Riddle Og."

Irrespective of whether or not the former United States Champion gets back in the wrestling ring or MMA cage, Riddle seems to have a plan to keep up his living after WWE.

