Matt Riddle finally hints about what's next after WWE release; has already received offers before

Matt Riddle may no longer be with WWE, but it appears that his plans for the next step in his life are already falling into place at this time. He has hinted as much on social media.

Riddle's release was both a surprise and was not. The star had been involved in several controversial situations over his time in WWE, and it appeared that he was unable to stay out of trouble. After he made serious accusations against authorities at the JFK airport, an investigation later suggested another side to the story, including alleged problematic behavior from Riddle himself.

The star's release came the day after mass cuts in the company, which saw several superstars released. Matt Riddle announced he was no longer with the company only minutes before SmackDown.

Since then, the star has already received offers. He received one from a controversial wrestling promoter - Rob Feinstein. The other offer he received was from a former rival and tag team partner, Curt Stallion, who offered to team with him in NOAH.

The star has now hinted at what he's doing next. He released a teaser poster with the caption, "Coming soon."

The poster just had "RIDDLE OG" painted green over a pink background.

While it's unclear what Matt Riddle means, it might mean something exciting for his future. Fans will have to wait to see what comes of it.

