“How’s my d*** taste?” - Former WWE champion didn’t enjoy kissing Torrie Wilson due to her husband

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson is one of the most popular names in women’s wrestling. She has been a part of some of the most interesting storylines in the past and was heavily featured in onscreen relationships with her fellow stars during the Attitude Era.

Ad

One of the names she was featured in a flirtatious relationship with was Maven. The 48-year-old made a name for himself with his dominance in the mid-card division, and was seen kissing Torrie Wilson backstage in 2002.

While the fans might not remember the segment, Maven recalled it during a recent edition of the Maven Huffman podcast, revealing that his kiss with Wilson wasn’t quite enjoyable. The veteran revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer’s husband, Billy Kidman, would make hilarious comments every time they would film a take for the kiss, which ended up ruining the moment for Maven.

Ad

Trending

“Torrie’s husband Billy [Kidman], well, he was literally behind the camera while we were filming this. I think we took three or four takes of this, but everytime we would get down with the take, and they would yell cut, he would say, ‘Maven, how’s my d*** taste?’ So, for anyone who thinks that even that was enjoyable, that’s an easy way to ruin it,” said Maven. [6:38 onwards] [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

While the segment was quite interesting back then, it couldn’t live up to the expectation because Maven was heavily featured in the mid-card while Wilson was a top-tier talent. However, both stars have had their fair share of success in the industry.

Torrie Wilson teased a WWE return recently

While it is hard to say if the WWE Hall of Famer would ever return to the squared circle for a one-on-one match again, Torrie Wilson teased a return to TV as a manager recently.

Ad

The New Day are the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions, and Wilson posed with the duo backstage. She further shared it on Instagram, teasing that she wanted to become their manager.

While the idea would undoubtedly be quite exciting, it is very unlikely that Wilson will return as a manager to two of the biggest heels in the industry lately. Only time will tell if the Hall of Famer ever plans to return to the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More