  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Torrie Wilson
  • “How’s my d*** taste?” - Former WWE champion didn’t enjoy kissing Torrie Wilson due to her husband

“How’s my d*** taste?” - Former WWE champion didn’t enjoy kissing Torrie Wilson due to her husband

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Jun 15, 2025 00:55 GMT
Torrie Wilson is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Torrie Wilson is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson is one of the most popular names in women’s wrestling. She has been a part of some of the most interesting storylines in the past and was heavily featured in onscreen relationships with her fellow stars during the Attitude Era.

Ad

One of the names she was featured in a flirtatious relationship with was Maven. The 48-year-old made a name for himself with his dominance in the mid-card division, and was seen kissing Torrie Wilson backstage in 2002.

While the fans might not remember the segment, Maven recalled it during a recent edition of the Maven Huffman podcast, revealing that his kiss with Wilson wasn’t quite enjoyable. The veteran revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer’s husband, Billy Kidman, would make hilarious comments every time they would film a take for the kiss, which ended up ruining the moment for Maven.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Torrie’s husband Billy [Kidman], well, he was literally behind the camera while we were filming this. I think we took three or four takes of this, but everytime we would get down with the take, and they would yell cut, he would say, ‘Maven, how’s my d*** taste?’ So, for anyone who thinks that even that was enjoyable, that’s an easy way to ruin it,” said Maven. [6:38 onwards] [H/T: TJR Wrestling]
Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

While the segment was quite interesting back then, it couldn’t live up to the expectation because Maven was heavily featured in the mid-card while Wilson was a top-tier talent. However, both stars have had their fair share of success in the industry.

Torrie Wilson teased a WWE return recently

While it is hard to say if the WWE Hall of Famer would ever return to the squared circle for a one-on-one match again, Torrie Wilson teased a return to TV as a manager recently.

Ad

The New Day are the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions, and Wilson posed with the duo backstage. She further shared it on Instagram, teasing that she wanted to become their manager.

While the idea would undoubtedly be quite exciting, it is very unlikely that Wilson will return as a manager to two of the biggest heels in the industry lately. Only time will tell if the Hall of Famer ever plans to return to the ring.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications