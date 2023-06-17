"How's he gonna get out of this?" - Wrestling veteran discusses Roman Reigns' next step in WWE after major betrayal (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is in a world of trouble after this week's SmackDown after The Usos broke away from The Bloodline. Wrestling veteran recently gave his thoughts on the final segment of the Friday Night show.

Roman Reigns made his way down to the ring for the closing segment along with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief confronted Jey Uso and tried to drive a wedge between The Usos. He claimed that Jimmy was always jealous of him. Jey, however, did not fall for this and Superkicked Roman. The twin brothers then hit double Superkicks on Sikoa and Reigns.

This week on the Smack Talk podcast, Mantell claimed that the final segment of the show beautifully captured another chapter of The Bloodline storyline. He claimed that with The Usos out of the faction, Reigns and Heyman would have a tough time maintaining control over the "Island of Relevancy."

"Well, the last segment to me, the payoff was tremendous. I didn't think that. The finish kinda shocked me. I'm thinking what are they gonna do now? But it was time for it. Everybody's happy now the Usos are back together. Now Roman is back to scratching his head. Paul Heyman is back to scratching his head. And everybody is left with the same thought. What is Roman going to do now? How's he gonna get out of this? So, they turned the page, they advanced the story, and I think this is still wrestling at its finest. It leaves people thinking, not only thinking but looking forward to what they're gonna do next." [From 2:40 - 3:32]

Roman Reigns was visibly shocked after being hit by The Usos

As SmackDown went off the air, the cameras panned to a fallen Roman Reigns in the middle of the ring.

The Head of the Table was shocked by the betrayal from his cousins and was lost for words. Paul Heyman also looked traumatized by the events that just transpired. The WWE Universe also got in on the action with "You deserve it" chants targeted at Roman Reigns.

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: After The @WWEUsos ' shocking Superkick to @WWERomanReigns , the shockwaves can still be felt in the arena even after the #SmackDown broadcast concluded. EXCLUSIVE: After The @WWEUsos' shocking Superkick to @WWERomanReigns, the shockwaves can still be felt in the arena even after the #SmackDown broadcast concluded. https://t.co/DrUFibBwsb

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion slowly gathered himself and walked to the back with Solo and Heyman.

What do you think will be the Tribal Chief's next course of action? Let us know in the comments section below.

