How Shawn Michaels and Triple H run WWE shows behind the scene revealed

Shawn Michaels and Triple H have come to the forefront of WWE's wrestling scene over the last couple of years. However, instead of an on-screen presence, they have managed this through their work backstage, running WWE NXT and NXT UK. NXT UK has been away for some time, but now it has made a comeback. Kay Lee Ray was challenged to a match during the show for the NXT UK Women 's title by Piper Niven.

Now, in an interview with TalkSPORT, Kay Lee Ray opened up on working with Shawn Michaels and Triple H during her time in WWE NXT UK.

Kay Lee Ray on how Shawn Michaels and Triple H work on WWE NXT UK

Kay Lee Ray talked about how surreal it felt during the WWE NXT UK tapings when it was Shawn Michaels directing things from behind as the voice of God. She added that she would remember that Triple H and Shawn Micahels was watching them when they would do something, and would hear the two best friends laughing in the back.

She went on to add that Shawn Michaels was the 'dad of NXT UK'.

"It still sounds weird when you say it back to me [that Triple H and Shawn Michaels are fans of her]. At the tapings, Shawn was the voice of god with his voice over the monitor. For a moment, you forgot like oh my god, they’re watching us. But then you do something and you hear them [laughs]. To be trusted and be put in the position I am is incredible. It still doesn’t really hit home that Shawn Michaels is the dad of NXT UK really! It means a lot."

Kay Lee Ray also talked about how she had been a fan of Shawn Michaels and Triple H growing up, and was now being praised by them backstage in WWE.

"When I first started watching wrestling, how could I not get drawn in by DX and everything they did? Shawn Michaels was one of my favourites from the very beginning so now that I have him say ‘you did a good jo b’ it’s still a bit unbelievable."