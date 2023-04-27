How The Undertaker reacted when his best friend attacked female star on WWE TV

The August 7, 2000, episode of WWE RAW featured a spot where The Godfather attacked Victoria. In a recent podcast episode, Victoria revealed how WWE icon The Undertaker reacted to the unexpected moment.

The storyline revolved around The Godfather turning his back on the female acquaintances who used to accompany him to the ring. Repackaged as The Goodfather, the villainous superstar took his frustrations out on Victoria by powerbombing her through a table.

Bully Ray, fka Bubba Ray Dudley, also featured in the segment. On the latest GAW TV episode, Victoria told Bully Ray that The Godfather raised concerns about the table potentially failing to break. She also recalled how The Undertaker joked about his best friend's powerful delivery of the move:

"He [The Godfather] still apologizes every time I see him at a Comic Con or a WrestleCon or something," Victoria said. "That's the first question that people ask. And when I went backstage, Undertaker goes, 'Did she owe you money or something?' That was crazy." [13:04 – 13:17]

The Godfather often talks about his dislike of The Goodfather character. WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was forced to tone down the superstar's controversial gimmick following complaints from the Parents Television Council (PTC).

Bully Ray comments on Victoria's WWE table spot

From Lita and Mae Young to Stacy Keibler and Trish Stratus, The Dudley Boyz put several female WWE Superstars through tables in the early 2000s. Bully Ray even powerbombed former IMPACT/TNA owner Dixie Carter through a table in 2014.

Looking back, the Hall of Famer cannot remember many tougher table bumps than the one Victoria took at the hands of The Godfather:

"Props because that was the one that I remember," Bully Ray said. "Other than any of the ones that me and D-Von [Dudley] did to any woman, that's the one that sticks out in my head the most because he really gave it to you. Not that you can't take it – you're one of the toughest women I've ever met – but that was stiff." [13:18 – 13:36]

Victoria is widely viewed as one of the most talented female wrestlers of her generation. She is a two-time WWE Women's Champion and a five-time TNA Knockouts Champion.

What are your memories of Victoria? Let us know in the comments section below.

