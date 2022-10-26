"How they think they're gonna get this guy over" - Wrestling legend questions WWE's intention to push Seth Rollins' current rival (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has given his honest opinion on Seth Rollins and Mustafa Ali's ongoing storyline.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Ali faced Austin Theory in a singles match, where Rollins was guiding Theory throughout the match. Following Theory's win, The Visionary attacked his on-screen rival, Ali, but the two were separated by officials.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Ali and Rollins will have a good match in the near future, but thinks that will be the only way to get a positive reaction from fans.

"How they think they're gonna get this guy over is just beyond me. And I don't think they can bro. Because him and Seth are gonna have a good match. Bro, that is the only reason. He will have a good match with Seth, that is it." (41:20 - 41:48)

The veteran said that it wouldn't be surprising if The Visionary wanted to work with Ali, but added that no one would care about their program.

"Bro, I wouldn't be surprised if Seth went about this guy. I wouldn't be surprised if Seth said 'I want to work with this guy.' Well that's great that you want to work with him, but just know that nobody's gonna care." (42:28 - 42:40)

Mustafa Ali recently sent a warning to Seth Rollins

Mustafa Ali recently sent out a warning to his arch-rival Seth Rollins amid their ongoing feud.

While speaking on RAW Talk, Ali mentioned that The Visionary keeps running from him, but will eventually tire out before Ali is done chasing him.

Ali further stated that he's a problem Rollins is unable to solve.

"Honestly no, I don’t see the day when I Mustafa Ali become the United States Champion. I mean ask yourself, how can I become Champion? How can i become the champion when Seth Rollins keeps running from me every time he sees me? Seth can’t help but run away from me and I promise you, Seth is gonna get tired of running from me before I get tired of chasing him. I am the problem that Seth Rollins cannot solve."

