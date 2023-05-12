How Triple H reacted after his botched move gave a WWE Superstar a severe neck injury - Reports

Triple H is the man to be in WWE right now. The Chief Content Officer has the weight of the creative operations for the entire company on his shoulders at the moment, and that's not an easy place to be. Before all of this, he was a wrestler. As a WWE Superstar, he once hit another star with a move that gave him a severe neck injury.

In 1996, Marty Garner faced him when he was still known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley. When Triple H went for the Pedigree, his opponent took it badly, thinking The Game was planning to hit him with a different move. As a result, he was spiked on his head and suffered neck damage.

In the notes of his interview with Fightful, the star has opened up about how The Game reacted to the botched move. Garner said he was new and didn't want to tell Triple H he didn't know what the Pedigree was.

He thought he would take a double-under hook powerbomb and kicked up hard for it. This resulted in him being spiked on his head because the move was botched during the WWE match.

He said he asked Triple H to sign the photo of him takings the spiked Pedigree later. He also said that after the move, The Game checked on how he was doing and again checked on him backstage.

The star recently returned to the ring to wrestle and was part of a GCW event earlier this January. He has also mentioned how he wants to wrestle Roman Reigns.

What do you think of The Game's reaction? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

