"Like he saw a guy get hit by a car and explode" - How Triple H reacted to WWE NXT star's injury

NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently recalled how Triple H reacted after he suffered a separated shoulder against Keith Lee in August 2020.

Four months after his debut, Kross defeated Lee in the main event of TakeOver 30 to win the NXT Championship. He was forced to relinquish the title four days later due to the severity of his injury.

Kross appeared on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast to talk about his career in the wrestling business. Discussing the immediate aftermath of his shoulder injury, he said NXT founder Triple H looked like he had witnessed a car crash.

“Once the show was over and the cameras were off, I was like, ‘I wonder how bad it is,’” Kross said. “And Hunter [Triple H] is walking down the stage towards me, and the look on his face, it was like he just saw a guy get hit by a car and explode. You think crazy things at that moment. You don’t wanna let it [the NXT Championship] go, and then we just kind of entered the recovery.”

Kross returned to NXT television in December 2020 after making a quicker-than-expected recovery. The 35-year-old recaptured the NXT Championship from Finn Balor at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver in April 2021.

Triple H’s NXT brand has a big show this weekend

Karrion Kross and Adam Cole

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is set to take place on Sunday. The event will feature an NXT Championship match between Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly, and Pete Dunne.

Speaking in a media call this week, Triple H addressed Cole’s criticism of Kross during their heated promo on the June 1 episode of NXT.

“Well, I think that, to me, it's more reality-based when you get into a confrontation with somebody,” Triple H said. “What would you bring up? Their positives, or would you bring up some of that? And then also bring up some of the things that are criticisms of them or holes in their game, or weaknesses that you see.”

Cole called Kross “Mr. Overrated” and claimed the Black and Gold brand “does everything in their power” to make the NXT Champion look special.

